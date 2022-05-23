Peralta (shoulder) will miss "significant" time but is expected to pitch again this season, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Peralta was placed on the injured list Monday with a strain in his shoulder, and he will now be in line for a lengthy absence. Aaron Ashby is the likeliest candidate to enter the rotation while Peralta remains sidelined.
