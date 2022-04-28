Peralta tossed six scoreless innings on three hits and zero walks during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Pirates. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

After a bumpy start to the campaign, Peralta has allowed just six hits and one run over his last 11 innings. He currently sports a 5.00 ERA and a 23:8 K:BB across 18.0 total innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 5 against the Reds.