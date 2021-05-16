Peralta (4-1) yielded two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning the win over Atlanta.

Peralta picked up a victory despite Milwaukee's bullpen coughing up nine runs in just three innings thanks to a 10-run outburst by the offense. He allowed just two singles and only one Atlanta runner reached scoring position against him. Over his last two starts, the 24-year-old has struck out 18 batters while allowing three hits over 13 shutout frames. He's now sporting a terrific 2.40 ERA and 69:19 K:BB across 45 innings this season. Peralta is currently lined up to take the mound in Cincinnati next weekend.