Peralta (1-0) earned the win against the Reds on Wednesday by allowing only two hits over eight shutout innings. He struck out 11 and did not issue a walk.

Peralta allowed four runs and was unable to finish four innings during his season debut against the Cardinals but rebounded in an enormous way Wednesday. The Reds never managed to reach second base against the 22-year-old as he put together the best start of his career. The young right-hander appeared close to returning for the ninth inning as he finished with 100 pitches, but a lengthy eight-pitch strikeout of Yasiel Puig ended up spelling an end to his afternoon. Peralta lines up to face the Angels on the road next Tuesday.