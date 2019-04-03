Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Tosses two-hit gem
Peralta (1-0) earned the win against the Reds on Wednesday by allowing only two hits over eight shutout innings. He struck out 11 and did not issue a walk.
Peralta allowed four runs and was unable to finish four innings during his season debut against the Cardinals but rebounded in an enormous way Wednesday. The Reds never managed to reach second base against the 22-year-old as he put together the best start of his career. The young right-hander appeared close to returning for the ninth inning as he finished with 100 pitches, but a lengthy eight-pitch strikeout of Yasiel Puig ended up spelling an end to his afternoon. Peralta lines up to face the Angels on the road next Tuesday.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Early exit against Cards•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Secures rotation spot•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Will start Friday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Posts strong spring debut•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Throws 3.2 innings in victory•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Pitches for first time this month•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...