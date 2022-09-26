Peralta (shoulder) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three in two innings in a 2-1 loss Sunday in Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision.

Peralta was activated before Sunday's game after spending time on the injured list with a shoulder issue. Since he did not have any rehab outings, it's no surprise that he lasted just two innings and tossed only 44 pitches. With nine games to go for Milwaukee, the lefty is likely to get one more start, next weekend against Miami.