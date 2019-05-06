Peralta is expected to pitch Tuesday against Washington but is unlikely to be the starter, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers apparently no longer trust Peralta as a starter thanks to his 8.31 ERA, but he could be given a chance behind an opener. Peralta's pitch mix has always been odd for a starting pitcher, as he's thrown his fastball 78 percent of the time over the course of his career and used his changeup just 3 percent of the time. Avoiding facing hitters three times through the order could be what he needs to climb out of his current slump.