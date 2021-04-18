Peralta allowed three runs on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings versus the Pirates on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

All of the runs against Peralta came on a three-run blast by Colin Moran in the third inning. The 24-year-old Peralta hadn't allowed multiple runs in an appearance this season prior to Sunday. He has a 2.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB in 18 innings overall. The right-hander's next start is expected to be Saturday against the Cubs.