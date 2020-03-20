Peralta will have a spot on the Brewers' MLB roster when play resumes, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

It remains to be seen if Peralta will open in the rotation or in a relief role, but the five-year contract he signed with the Brewers in late February all but guarantees he will pitch for the big club when the action gets underway. Peralta allowed six earned runs over 12 innings (4.50 ERA) this spring, but opposing hitters had a tough time making contact against him, managing just six hits while being rung up 15 times (11.3 K/9).