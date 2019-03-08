Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Will start Friday
Peralta will start Friday's spring game against the Diamondbacks, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Brandon Woodruff had been in line to start Friday's contest, but he will be pushed back to Saturday, and Peralta will take the hill instead. Peralta will make his second appearance of the exhibition season after throwing a scoreless inning in his spring debut last Thursday.
