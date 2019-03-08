Peralta will start Friday's spring game against the Diamondbacks, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Brandon Woodruff had been in line to start Friday's contest, but he will be pushed back to Saturday, and Peralta will take the hill instead. Peralta will make his second appearance of the exhibition season after throwing a scoreless inning in his spring debut last Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...