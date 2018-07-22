Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Peralta would be called up from Low-A Wisconsin and start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Peralta initially seemed to be in line to start Tuesday, but he ended up getting pushed back a day with the Brewers bringing Junior Guerra (forearm) back from the 10-day disabled list to take the hill for the second game of the series. The additions of Guerra and Peralta to the rotation would have given the Brewers six starters, but there's a good chance the team will proceed with a five-man staff after Brent Suter exited Sunday's outing against the Dodgers with forearm tightness. As a result, Peralta would seem to be in line to stick around with the big club beyond Wednesday's start, assuming he's able to acquit himself well in that turn. Though issuing free passes remains a concern for Peralta, he has been impressive on the whole through his first seven big-league outings, accruing a 2.65 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 50 strikeouts over 37.1 innings.