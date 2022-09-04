Peralta won't start Monday's game against the Rockies, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Peralta was initially listed as Monday's starter, but he hasn't recovered well enough after his last start and will ultimately have a few more days to rest prior to returning to the mound. Adrian Houser will take his place as Monday's starter, while Peralta is expected to start one of the two games during Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants.

