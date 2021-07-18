Brewers manager Craig Counsell suggested Friday that Peralta won't make his first start of the second half until next weekend's three-game series with the White Sox, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After Peralta struck out the side over an inning of relief in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, he was already scheduled to open the second half near the back of the Brewers' pitching schedule. With Counsell apparently planning to keep a six-man rotation intact and a pair of off days coming July 19 and July 22, Peralta should get ample time to rest before he presumably picks up a start July 23. Since Peralta was deployed as a full-time reliever in 2020, the Brewers are likely eager to monitor his innings carefully the rest of the way, even though he's shown no signs of slowly down while working as a starter. Peralta headed into the All-Star break with a 2.39 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 135:44 K:BB across 98 innings.