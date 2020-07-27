Peralta (0-1) allowed four runs across three innings Sunday, striking out three batters and taking the loss against the Cubs. He allowed three hits and two walks.

Peralta had allowed just one run through three innings but issued two walks and yielded a double to start the fourth innings before he was sent to the showers. Prior to Sunday's start, the 24-year-old right-hander wasn't guaranteed a regular spot in the rotation and his poor outing definitely didn't help his case. If he gets another turn, Peralta could face the Cardinals at home next weekend.