Zamora (knee) will be a full go for spring training, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He has been earning rave reviews for his work during his recovery from an ACL tear that happened before the Brewers selected him out of Miami in the second round of this year's draft. Zamora was unable to recover in time to play in instructional games this fall, but it sounds like he will get plenty of game action during spring training.