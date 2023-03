Zamora (undisclosed) made his lone Cactus League appearance back on Feb. 26, playing two innings at shortstop while going 0-for-1 with a strikeout in a 12-6 loss to the Rockies.

Zamora didn't see any minor-league action after May 11 last season due to an unspecified injury, but his brief cameo early in the Cactus League slate is an indication that he's healthy again heading into the 2023 campaign The 24-year-old is likely to report to Double-A Biloxi to open the upcoming season.