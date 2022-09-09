Mitchell is not in Friday's starting lineup against the Reds.
The lefty-hitting outfielder will begin Friday on the bench as the lefty-throwing Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for Cincinnati. Tyrone Taylor will get the start in center field, batting ninth.
More News
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Not in Game 1 lineup•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: On bench for second straight game•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Resting against southpaw•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: On bench Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Homers, steals base•