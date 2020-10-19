Mitchell is day-to-day at fall instructs with a minor quad issue, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
He has yet to play in any instructional league games, but isn't too far off from being cleared. Mitchell has not had a normal first pro season, given the circumstances, so getting back for some reps in instructs would be great for his development. He should get an invite to big-league spring training before being assigned to High-A or Double-A for his official pro debut in 2021.