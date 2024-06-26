Mitchell (finger) was removed from Wednesday's rehab game with Triple-A Nashville with an apparent left hamstring injury, Jack Stern of Brewer Fanatic reports.
Mitchell appeared to grab at the hamstring following a swing in the ninth inning of the contest. He is on a rehab assignment while coming back from a fractured finger and had seemed close to returning, but the hamstring injury could now delay things.
More News
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Beginning assignment Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Swinging bat•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Targeting mid-June return•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Close to swinging bat•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Shifts to 60-day IL•