Mitchell (finger) homered twice in a rehab game with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Mitchell has played five rehab games with Nashville after being transferred there from the Brewers' Arizona Complex League affiliate. He's gone 5-for-22 with two home runs and two stolen bases in those contests, playing both center field and right field in addition to designated hitter. Mitchell will remain at Nashville for the time being, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, but a return to the major-league roster shouldn't be far off. Out all season with a fractured finger, Mitchell is a viable stash in fantasy leagues where he's still available.