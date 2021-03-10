Mitchell is 4-for-9 with three RBI, three runs and a 1:1 BB:K through eight appearances this spring.

Mitchell, the Brewers' first-round pick in 2020, is spending spring training with the big-league club, and he is making a strong impression in his first opportunity to do so. He will still almost certainly open the campaign in the minors, but he's 22 years old and is one of the Brewers' top prospects, and his quality exhibition-season showing could help him slot in a level or two higher than may have been anticipated at the start of the spring.