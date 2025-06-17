Mitchell (oblique) has been transferred to Triple-A Nashville to continue his rehab assignment, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mitchell struck out in both plate appearances during his lone rehab game over the weekend with the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, but Milwaukee was convinced that the outfielder was ready to move his rehab assignment up to Nashville. The 26-year-old has been sidelined since late April with a left oblique strain, so he'll need a handful of rehab contests to get his timing back at the plate before the Brewers activate him from the 10-day injured list. Once activated, Mitchell should take over as Milwaukee's primary center fielder, which will allow Jackson Chourio to move back to left field.