The Brewers announced Wednesday that Mitchell will attend big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old is among a handful of the Brewers' top prospects who will get the opportunity to showcase his skills at big-league camp before likely being reassigned to the minors shortly before Opening Day. Since the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mitchell -- the 20th overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft -- has yet to make his professional debut. The outfielder may get his feet wet at a lower-level affiliate to begin 2021, but the organization's decision to invite him to big-league camp this spring suggests he could be promoted through the system aggressively.