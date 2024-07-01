Mitchell is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest in Colorado.
Mitchell was activated from the 60-day injured list earlier Monday but will begin his first game back on the bench. It's not a surprise, as the Rockies are starting lefty Austin Gomber, and most of the playing time for the left-handed hitting Mitchell figures to come versus righties.
More News
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Activated from 60-day IL•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Set to be activated Monday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Rehab assignment ending soon•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Exits rehab game with injury•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Beginning assignment Tuesday•