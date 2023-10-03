Mitchell is not on the roster for the Brewers' NL Wild Card Series matchup against the Diamondbacks.

Mitchell returned for the final four games of the regular season following a nearly five-month recovery from shoulder surgery, but he went 1-for-7 with three walks and two strikeouts and will not be part of the outfield mix for Milwaukee's best-of-three series versus Arizona. There's no word of any setback, and Mitchell could be reconsidered for a roster spot if the Brewers are able to advance to the NLDS.