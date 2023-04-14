Mitchell is not in the lineup Friday against the Padres.
Mitchell went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Thursday's series opener at San Diego, but he still holds a shiny .884 OPS through 46 total plate appearances on the year. This looks to be a routine day off. Joey Wiemer is starting in center field and batting ninth.
More News
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Walks it off against Mets•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Launches two homers•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Out of lineup•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Target return pushed back•