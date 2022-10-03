Mitchell isn't starting Monday against the Diamondbacks.
Mitchell will begin Monday's game in the dugout with left-hander Tommy Henry taking the mound for Arizona. Tyrone Taylor will instead start in center field and bat ninth.
More News
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Not starting Saturday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Retreats to bench versus lefty•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: On bench versus southpaw•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Not starting Saturday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Riding pine Thursday•