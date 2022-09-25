Mitchell is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
The Reds will send out lefty Nick Lodolo on Sunday, so Mitchell will hit the bench for the third time in the past four games. Tyrone Taylor is starting in center field and batting ninth in the series finale.
More News
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Not starting Saturday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Riding pine Thursday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Recaptures playing time•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Rests against lefty•