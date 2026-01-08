Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Reaches deal with Brewers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers and Mitchell (shoulder) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $950,000 contract Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell missed most of the 2025 season after requiring a second surgery on his left shoulder, and it's unclear whether he will be ready to go at the start of the 2026 campaign. The outfielder is under team control through 2028.
