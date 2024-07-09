Mitchell isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
With left-hander Josh Fleming set to start the game on the mound for Pittsburgh, the lefty-hitting Mitchell will step out of the starting nine during Tuesday's series opener. Christian Yelich, Blake Perkins and Jackson Chourio will start across the outfield while Mitchell rests.
