Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Shifts to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers transferred Mitchell (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.
The transaction is merely procedural with Mitchell on track to miss the rest of the season after he underwent left shoulder surgery Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Milwaukee reinstated Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his 2025 debut Sunday against the Marlins.
