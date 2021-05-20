Mitchell (knee) won't participate in team activities Wednesday or Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell went through a full pregame workout Tuesday and was expected to do the same Wednesday, but he was rested Wednesday and will be held out once again Thursday. The team hopes that Mitchell will be able to resume activities Friday. The 22-year-old suffered a popliteus strain in his left leg while running the bases May 7, and he doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return to game action.