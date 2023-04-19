Mitchell will undergo an MRI on his injured left shoulder Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday after suffering multiple left shoulder subluxations late in Tuesday's game against the Mariners. The imaging scans should help the Brewers get a better idea of the severity and might yield a projected timeline for the young outfielder's return. Joey Wiemer and Owen Miller are expected to be the primary options in center field while Mitchell is in recovery mode. Recent callup Blake Perkins could factor in as well.
