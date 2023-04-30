The Brewers transferred Mitchell (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It's a procedural move that clears up a spot on the 40-man roster for the Brewers that was needed after the team traded for Trevor Megill. Mitchell underwent surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday, and it's very possible that the speedy outfielder will miss the remainder of the 2023 campaign.