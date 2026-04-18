Mitchell went 0-for-2 with three walks, a steal and a run scored during Milwaukee's 5-2 win over Miami on Saturday.

Mitchell failed to record a hit during Saturday's win, but his discipline at the plate led to him reaching base safely three times in five plate appearances. He also logged his fourth stolen base of the season and first since April 1 against the Rays. Mitchell has an .878 OPS with one home run, 16 RBI and a 15:24 BB:K across 63 plate appearances this season.