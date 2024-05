The Orioles traded Stallings to the Brewers on Saturday in exchange for Thyago Vieira and Aneuris Rodriguez.

Stallings has spent all season with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, posting a 5.67 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 27 innings. He hasn't found much success at any minor-league level he's pitched at and doesn't figure to be in line for a call to the majors anytime soon, but he'll give the Brewers organizational depth at Triple-A Nashville.