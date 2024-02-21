Sanchez's reported one-year deal with the Brewers is close to being finalized, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez and the Brewers had agreed to terms back on Feb. 7, but the team became concerned with Sanchez's right wrist following his physical, causing the deal to be put on hold temporarily. It's possible that Sanchez's wrist issues led him to take a lower salary than the $7 million originally reported, but he may still be able to reach that number via incentives. The 31-year-old catcher is expected to see significant time at designated hitter while serving as William Contreras' backup.