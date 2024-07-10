Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that the original diagnosis for Sanchez's calf strain expected a 12-week absence, but the return timeline is currently much shorter than that, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 31-year-old landed on the shelf in late June, though there was no inkling he was potentially dealing with a serious injury. Murphy didn't provide a target date for Sanchez's return, but he shouldn't be expected back prior to the All-Star break.
