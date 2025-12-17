The Brewers signed Garabito to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Garabito finished the 2025 season with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization, holding a 2.64 ERA and 84:37 K:BB over 78.1 innings covering 15 starts. The 30-year-old has made 21 appearances (two starts) at the big league level, producing a 5.77 ERA. Garabito is likely to begin the 2026 season in the rotation at Triple-A Nashville.