Lara (leg) is starting at third base and batting sixth in Sunday's minor-league spring training game.

Lara suffered a fractured right fibula and dislocated right ankle in late July last season but is back on the field and gearing up for the start of the 2018 campaign. The 20-year-old posted an abysmal .193/.226/.269 slash line with Single-A Wisconsin last season, so he's not a dynasty league consideration at this time.