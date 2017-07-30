Lara suffered a fractured right fibula and dislocated right ankle while playing for Helena in the rookie Pioneer League, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lara, a top international signing for $3.2 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2014, had been demoted back to rookie ball after hitting just .193 a Low-A Wisconsin in 67 games. The injury will end his season and he'll try to bounce back from a disappointing season next spring.