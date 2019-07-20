Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Activated ahead of start
Gonzalez (arm) was activated as expected Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks.
Gonzalez has been out of action since late May due to dead arm. He posted a 3.19 ERA in six starts prior to the injury. Burch Smith was optioned in a corresponding move.
