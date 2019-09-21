Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Another piggyback assignment on tap
Gonzalez is slated to piggyback starter Brandon Woodruff in Sunday's series finale with the Pirates.
Gonzalez moved to the bullpen Tuesday to accommodate Woodruff's return from the injured list, but the veteran southpaw still ended up pitching the most innings for the Brewers in their 3-1 win over the Padres that day. With Woodruff limited to two innings (37 pitches) following a two-month absence, Gonzalez followed him with three scoreless frames (53 pitches). The Brewers have indicated that Woodruff will add around 15-to-20 pitches to his count in his final two turns through the rotation during the regular season, so expect the division of labor between him and Gonzalez to be more even during Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Excels in piggyback role•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Shifts to piggyback role•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Yields two runs in four frames•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Provides five strong innings•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Struggles with control•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Drilled for nine runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...