Gonzalez is slated to piggyback starter Brandon Woodruff in Sunday's series finale with the Pirates.

Gonzalez moved to the bullpen Tuesday to accommodate Woodruff's return from the injured list, but the veteran southpaw still ended up pitching the most innings for the Brewers in their 3-1 win over the Padres that day. With Woodruff limited to two innings (37 pitches) following a two-month absence, Gonzalez followed him with three scoreless frames (53 pitches). The Brewers have indicated that Woodruff will add around 15-to-20 pitches to his count in his final two turns through the rotation during the regular season, so expect the division of labor between him and Gonzalez to be more even during Sunday's contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories