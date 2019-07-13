Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Another rehab outing scheduled
Gonzalez (arm) will make a second rehab appearance Monday with Triple-A San Antonio, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
A dead arm has kept Gonzalez out of major-league action since late May. He's made one rehab appearance so far, allowing two runs on four hits in two innings Wednesday with High-A Carolina. It's not yet clear whether he'll require a third rehab appearance following Monday's outing.
