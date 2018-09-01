Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Available out of bullpen initially
Gonzalez will make some starts in September but will remain in the bullpen at least through the conclusion of next week's series against the Cubs, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Brewers acquired Gonzalez at the waiver deadline, though his mediocre 4.57 ERA isn't enough for him to immediately displace any of their current starters. He could potentially steal Junior Guerra's spot, as Guerra has allowed six runs in two of his last three starts, or he could be used as part of a six-man rotation. The lefty doesn't have the sort of high-strikeout profile which would give him fantasy relevance out of the bullpen, so he's unlikely to be much of an asset until he regains a starting role.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Dealt to Brewers•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Escapes with no-decision against Phillies•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Tough-luck loser against Mets•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Struggles continue in loss to Marlins•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Concedes five in loss•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Picks up win vs. Braves•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...