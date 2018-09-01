Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Available out of bullpen initially

Gonzalez will make some starts in September but will remain in the bullpen at least through the conclusion of next week's series against the Cubs, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers acquired Gonzalez at the waiver deadline, though his mediocre 4.57 ERA isn't enough for him to immediately displace any of their current starters. He could potentially steal Junior Guerra's spot, as Guerra has allowed six runs in two of his last three starts, or he could be used as part of a six-man rotation. The lefty doesn't have the sort of high-strikeout profile which would give him fantasy relevance out of the bullpen, so he's unlikely to be much of an asset until he regains a starting role.