Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Can't complete five innings against Bucs

Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-4 win over the Pirates, giving up three runs on three hits and four walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six.

It was a typically inefficient performance from the southpaw, who got staked to a 3-0 lead in the first inning but couldn't stick around long enough to qualify for a win. Gonzalez will carry a 4.44 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Reds.