Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Can't complete five innings against Bucs
Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-4 win over the Pirates, giving up three runs on three hits and four walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six.
It was a typically inefficient performance from the southpaw, who got staked to a 3-0 lead in the first inning but couldn't stick around long enough to qualify for a win. Gonzalez will carry a 4.44 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Reds.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Strong Brewers debut•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Slated to join rotation Saturday•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Available out of bullpen initially•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Dealt to Brewers•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Escapes with no-decision against Phillies•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Tough-luck loser against Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...