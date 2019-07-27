Gonzalez (shoulder) will be considered day-to-day following his removal from Friday night's matchup with the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Initial reports indicate that this isn't a long-term issue for Gonzalez, as skipper Craig Counsell has yet to rule the southpaw out for his next scheduled start. However, his availability moving forward will likely be determined by how his shoulder responds to treatment over the next few days.