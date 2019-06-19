Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Could return before All-Star break
Gonzalez (arm) completed a bullpen session Tuesday and will throw another session after the team returns to Milwaukee on Thursday, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
Gonzalez will then require a minor-league rehab assignment but could make his return the week prior to the All-Star break, which begins July 8. The veteran left-hander has been sidelined since the start of June with a dead arm.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Set for bullpen session•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Unlikely to return during road trip•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Heading to injured list•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Surrenders four in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Denied two-start week•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Stumbles early•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal