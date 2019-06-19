Gonzalez (arm) completed a bullpen session Tuesday and will throw another session after the team returns to Milwaukee on Thursday, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Gonzalez will then require a minor-league rehab assignment but could make his return the week prior to the All-Star break, which begins July 8. The veteran left-hander has been sidelined since the start of June with a dead arm.

