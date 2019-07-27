Gonzalez left Friday's game against the Cubs due to left shoulder tightness, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Milwaukee likely won't know the extent of the left-hander's injury until further testing takes place. The injuries keep on piling up for the Brewers, as both Brandon Woodruff (oblique) and Jhoulys Chacin (lat) have been sent to the 10-day injured list within the last week.

More News
Our Latest Stories