Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Dealt to Brewers

Gonzalez was traded from the Nationals to the Brewers on Friday in exchange for two minor leaguers, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

It's been an up and down year for Gonzalez, who owns a 4.57 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 27 starts this season. He's struggled to a 7.47 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across six starts in August, but the Brewers are hoping a change of scenery can help him pitch closer to his 2017 form (2.96 ERA across 32 starts). The southpaw figures to immediately slot into Milwaukee's starting rotation, though it's unclear when his first start for the Brewers will come at this point.