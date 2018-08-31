Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Dealt to Brewers
Gonzalez was traded from the Nationals to the Brewers on Friday in exchange for two minor leaguers, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
It's been an up and down year for Gonzalez, who owns a 4.57 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 27 starts this season. He's struggled to a 7.47 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across six starts in August, but the Brewers are hoping a change of scenery can help him pitch closer to his 2017 form (2.96 ERA across 32 starts). The southpaw figures to immediately slot into Milwaukee's starting rotation, though it's unclear when his first start for the Brewers will come at this point.
More News
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Escapes with no-decision against Phillies•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Tough-luck loser against Mets•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Struggles continue in loss to Marlins•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Concedes five in loss•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Picks up win vs. Braves•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Knocked around for loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...