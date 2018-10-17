Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Done for postseason with high-ankle sprain
Brewers manager Craig Counsell relayed after Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS that Gonzalez suffered a left high-ankle sprain in his start and will likely be out for the remainder of the postseason, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
After a 13-inning game in which the Brewers used seven pitchers, it's a bit of an advantage for the Brewers to be able to replace Gonzalez with a fresh pitcher. Gonzalez's absence could prove more costly if the Brewers advance to the World Series, however, as he was one of only three traditional starters Milwaukee has been using thus far in the postseason. The team hasn't yet announced Gonzalez' replacement on the playoff roster.
